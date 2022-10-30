NFL Rumors: Saints Denied Patriots Rival’s Alvin Kamara Offer

The Buffalo Bills clearly are interested in adding to the Josh Allen-led offense ahead of the NFL trade deadline, making calls in hopes of landing a star rather than another depth piece.

The Bills called the New Orleans Saints about veteran running back Alvin Kamara, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday prior to the Week 8 afternoon slate. Buffalo was “rebuffed” by the 2-5 Saints, per Glazer.

Glazer’s report comes about a week after the Bills reportedly made a call to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of landing fellow Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bills, however, were not willing to part with the package the Panthers were demanding, which led to McCaffrey being traded to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of Week 7.

The two calls clearly indicate Buffalo’s hopes of adding a running back. The Bills don’t have many holes on their roster, but with Devin Singletary atop the depth chart ahead of rookie James Cook and Zack Moss, it’s certainly an area that stands for improvement. Glazer specifically noted the Cleveland Browns’ Kareem Hunt, San Francisco 49ers’ Jeff Wilson Jr. and Los Angeles Rams’ Cam Akers as secondary targets for Buffalo.

Of course, if the Bills were able to finalize a package for one of the top running backs ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, it wouldn’t be ideal for the rest of the AFC, and specifically their division rival New England Patriots. Buffalo already sits in first place in the conference entering its Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football” with one of the best offenses in the league.