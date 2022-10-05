Bills’ Von Miller Has Details On Odell Beckham Jr’s Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been on a tour of sorts in recent weeks, and Bills linebacker Von Miller claims to have all the details.

Beckham Jr., who won Super Bowl LVI with Miller and the Los Angeles Rams, is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the big game. During that recovery, Beckham has frequented NFL games and done everything but stay out of the public eye. And why should he? He’s going on a tour after all.

Speaking on “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” Miller shed some light on Beckham Jr’s recent tour.

“He’s going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should,” Miller said, as transcribed by Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “… you should go around and see the league and like get the love. He’s still on Super Bowl tour.”

Miller has made it very clear that he would like for his former Rams teammate to join him in Buffalo for another run at a Super Bowl title. But, that hasn’t stopped the 29-year-old wideout from weighing other options.

If Miller is to be believed, Beckham Jr. has made visits to a number of teams who would have something to offer the three-time Pro Bowler. The Giants drafted him back in 2014 and returning would give him a chance to put a better cap on his career in New York. A New Orleans native, Beckham Jr. could return home and join a stacked (when healthy) Saints receiving corps. Tom Brady plays for the Buccaneers, so that’s self-explanatory. And Buffalo would present the best option to return to the Super Bowl.

No matter which spot he picks, Miller said he can see Beckham Jr. picking a new team in November or December and that he will “soak in all the love” from interested suitors before deciding where to play.