Brad Marchand’s Early Return To Bruins Was Circled ‘Months Ago’

Ever since Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery in May, it always was believed he’d be sidelined for at least six months.

That wasn’t the case, though, as Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made a surprise announcement Thursday that Marchand would be in Boston’s lineup for its game against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

Just Wednesday, Montgomery said Marchand was “ahead of schedule” and was hopeful he’d play in the next 10-14 days, adding he was “begging doctors every day” to get him back into the lineup. Little did fans know they wouldn’t need to wait about two more weeks to see No. 63 back on the ice.

“I was a little coy (Wednesday) because we didn’t wanna get ahead of ourselves,” Montgomery told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena. “We wanted to see how he responded to a good, hard practice (Wednesday). … I know myself, as a coach, I’m excited to coach him and see the energy and the work ethic he’s gonna bring to the Bruins (Thursday).”

It seems almost unfathomable that Marchand is about five weeks ahead of his original recovery timeline, but it was known all along for those in the Bruins organization.

“All along we have our own internal timelines,” Montgomery told reporters, “and they’re ahead of where they were because of terrific work by our medical staff, and you gotta give Marchy a lot of credit with how hard he’s pursued his rehab.”

For Marchand, he knew right away he was going to come back sooner than Thanksgiving.