Bray Wyatt WWE Faction To Include Familiar Face? Return Rumors Swirl

Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) returned to WWE on Saturday night at the “Extreme Rules” premium live event.

The moment, which came after rampant speculation regarding WWE’s “white rabbit” teases, blew the roof off Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and sent social media into a frenzy.

Now, what’s next?

It’s difficult to deduce much from Wyatt’s highly anticipated return, from a creative direction standpoint, as it closed the show and didn’t involve the former WWE champion targeting any superstar in particular. There certainly could have been breadcrumbs mixed within the impressively eerie presentation, which featured several masked characters harkening back to Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House, but for now, we’re left to speculate on where exactly the man once known as “The Fiend” goes from here.

The biggest question, perhaps, revolves around whether Wyatt will be a solo act or if he’ll lead a faction, much like The Wyatt Family several years ago. And if WWE opts for the latter path, who will join Wyatt in the newly formed group?

One interesting theory: Wyatt’s real-life brother — a former WWE superstar in his own right — could be part of the mix.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer reported over the weekend, citing multiple sources, that Bo Dallas (real name Taylor Rotunda) should be back with WWE very soon.