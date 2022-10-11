Brett Favre Makes Statement Regarding Mississippi Welfare Scandal

NESN Logo Sign In

Brett Favre has broken his silence over his involvement in a Mississippi welfare fraud scandal.

The retired NFL quarterback was revealed to have been part of a plan to use at least $5 million that would have gone to low-income families for personal gain, such as a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. It has also been revealed Favre used funds from his own charity for his own personal benefit.

Some government officials have been arrested or investigated for their involvement, but Favre has not faced any legal action and has continued to deny any wrongdoing, despite text messages revealed during civil court.

“I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said in a statement published by Fox News Digital on Tuesday. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.

“No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me. I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.

“State agencies provided the funds to Nancy New’s charity, the Mississippi Community Education Center, which then gave the funds to the University, all with the full knowledge and approval of other State agencies, including the State-wide Institute for Higher Learning, the Governor’s office and the Attorney General?s office.

“I was told that the legal work to ensure that these funds could be accepted by the university was done by State attorneys and State employees.”