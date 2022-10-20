Broncos’ Melvin Gordon Less Enthusiastic About Talk With Coach

Melvin Gordon’s early-season struggles came to a head Monday, with Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett seemingly benching the veteran early in their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

This week, the two sat down to hash things out and come to an agreement. Kind of. Sort of.

Gordon was clearly upset Monday night, with ESPN’s camera’s catching the 29-year-old looking frustrated at multiple points in a second half in which he didn’t receive a carry. Despite starting the game, Gordon finished with eight yards on three carries in the Broncos’ 19-16 overtime loss, only playing a total of nine snaps. After the game, he admitted to feeling like he could have helped.

“It was a close game,” Gordon told Bridget Condon of NFL Network. “I felt like I could’ve helped make a difference, but apparently not.”

The decision to ride recently signed Latavius Murray over Gordon had many questioning Hackett as to whether the starter had sustained an injury. Something he made clear wasn’t the case.

So, amid a ton of questions regarding his place on the team, Hackett wanted to make sure he sat down with the runner to hash things out.

“Of course we (talked),” Hackett said Wednesday, per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “It was a great talk, love Melvin, so much respect for him as a pro for (what) he’s done in this league.”