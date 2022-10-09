Broncos QB Russell Wilson Reportedly Playing Through Rough Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

There might be a reason now behind the dreadful play of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson has been playing through a partially torn lat near his throwing shoulder, ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who cited sources, reported Saturday. The veteran signal-caller reportedly played through Thursday’s dismal affair against the Indianapolis Colts with the injury as well as for the majority of the Week 4 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It doesn’t appear Wilson expects to miss any time as the ailment won’t require surgery and he plans to play next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Schefter.

While Wilson won’t need surgery at the moment, the NFL network reported Wilson flew to Los Angeles to receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection following the 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts. Sources told Schefter that Wilson’s injury could “linger for multiple weeks.”

According to the NFL Network, Wilson’s injury is similar to the one Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sustained last offseason when he sat out the majority of training camp and didn’t throw for close to a month to allow the ailing area to heal.

Wilson has been pedestrian at best during his first season with the Broncos. He’s completed only 59.4% of his passes — a career low — while tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Broncos probably feel better though with a less than 100% Wilson at quarterback than having to go to second-stringer Brett Rypien.