Broncos’ Russell Wilson ‘Ready To Roll,’ Make Return Vs. Jaguars

Denver Broncos first-year quarterback Russell Wilson feels confident, evident in his latest comments.

Wilson was sidelined for the Broncos during their Week 7 matchup, a 16-9 loss, against the New York Jets to place Denver three games below the .500 record mark (2-5). However, according to Wilson, the 33-year-old veteran is “ready to roll” for Sunday’s upcoming matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I feel great, ready to roll,” Wilson said, according to ESPN. “… Hopefully get a big win in London. … I feel great, ready to rock.”

Wilson has been recovering from a lingering hamstring injury, which was first suffered during Denver’s Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Since then, the Broncos are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, averaging just over 14 points a game during the cold stretch.

“I was doing treatment on the plane,” Wilson said. “Everybody else was knocked out and I was walking up and down the aisles, high knees, working on my legs, making sure I was ready to rock. … I always want to be on the field. … Obviously it was tough not being there.”

In six games played this season, Wilson has completed 116 of 198 attempts, totaling 1,442 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Broncos and Jaguars will meet in London, playing at Wembley Stadium. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.