Bruins Activate Brad Marchand, Assign Mike Reilly To Providence

BOSTON — The Bruins officially have activated Brad Marchand to the roster, as announced by general manager Don Sweeney via press release.

The left wing will make his season debut when Boston takes on the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Thursday night. Marchand’s return is ahead of schedule, but the 34-year-old told reporters he had circled this return date after getting double hip surgery in the offseason.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he plans on the four-time All-Star playing around 16-17 minutes but also noted the left wing’s playing time would be dependent on the “flow of the game.”

Mike Reilly was assigned to Providence to make room for Marchand on the active roster. The 29-year-old defenseman recorded one assist in seven games with Boston.

The move likely pairs either Anton Stralman or Jakub Zboril on the third line with Brandon Carlo, who made his return against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Marchand’s return couldn’t have come at a more opportune time as the Black and Gold stand atop the NHL with a 6-1 record heading into Thursday’s matchup. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action, including pregame, on NESN.