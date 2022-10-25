Bruins Activate Brandon Carlo, Assign Jakub Lauko To Providence

The Bruins had to make a roster move Tuesday prior to their game against the Dallas Stars.

Boston announced it assigned Jakub Lauko to Providence and activated Brandon Carlo. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Carlo, who’s missed the last four games with a concussion, would return to the lineup after Tuesday’s practice.

“He’s full-go, ready to go. Met with him (Tuesday) morning,” Montgomery told reporters of Carlo at Warrior Ice Arena. “(Monday) was a pretty rigorous practice and he felt great (Tuesday). He’s a great hockey player, we need him in our lineup. He makes us better.”

Lauko played in four games for the Bruins this season and had one assist. He was the healthy scratch for Boston’s game against the Stars before being officially sent down. Lauko does not need waivers in order to return to the P-Bruins, so he made the most sense to be the corresponding move.

The 22-year-old Lauko impressed Montgomery in his debut this season after drawing two key penalties and having three hits against the Washington Capitals.

Lauko has worked hard the last few seasons to tweak his game and iron out any kinks after being riddled by injuries. He’ll be able to continue working on his craft in Providence, and should the Bruins need some reinforcement, he’ll likely be quick to get the call.

The Bruins return to action Tuesday night with a 7 p.m. ET puck drop against the Stars from TD Garden. You can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.