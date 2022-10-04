Bruins Announce Roster Moves With Team Taking Shape

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are plenty busy ahead of their regular-season opener next week against the Washington Capitals.

First-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins front office are in the midst of finalizing the team’s roster, which led to several transactions made on Tuesday.

The Bruins placed Connor Carrick, Nick Wolff and Oskar Steen on waivers while Victor Berglund, Mike Callahan and Kai Wissmann were assigned to Providence. While Boston placed Carrick, Wolff and Steen on waivers, it was done with an expectation they will wind up in Providence as well.

Steen is the most notable of the bunch after playing in 23 games with the Bruins over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old forward compiled two goals and four assists for six points during 20 games with Boston last season.

With the Bruins waiving Steen, it seems like a signal that Marc McLaughlin has an even better shot at assuming a role on the fourth line after impressing so far during training camp. McLaughlin scored two goals in Saturday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers and drew substantial praise from Montgomery about his approach to trying to earn one of the final roster spots.

The Bruins certainly will have more tough decisions to make going forward while they prep for their final two preseason games. Boston faces the New York Rangers on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET before returning to TD Garden on Saturday for its preseason finale against the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop for that contest is scheduled for 7 p.m., and you can watch the game, along with 30 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.