Bruins’ David Krejci Evaluates NHL Return Performance After Year Away

The Bruins started the 2022-23 season with a victory over the Capitals, and David Krejci played a part in helping Boston get off to a good start.

The B’s took a 5-2 win over Washington at Capital One Arena after taking a 3-0 lead after 26 minutes of play. The Czech line took the spotlight Wednesday night as David Pastrnak led the way with four points, Pavel Zacha earned an assist and Krejci assisted on the game’s opening two goals.

The 36-year-old made his return to Boston after signing a one-year deal in the offseason after a year away playing in his native Czech Republic. Krejci and Pastrnak connected over the summer playing for Team Czechia in the IIHF World Championships, but it was a slightly different experience Wednesday night.

“Yeah, it was great,” Krejci told reporters on returning to the NHL, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Just to be around the guys, playing in the NHL against the best players in the world, that kind of tests your game a little bit. So, I was excited, a little nervous at the same time, but I’m glad we got it done, going back home with two points, which is which is huge.”

Pastrnak played a part in recruiting Krejci back to Boston, and the pair exceled in head coach Jim Montgomery’s system. There was some minor mishaps in the second period, but the Bruins held firm to secure the win.

“I think it’s great. Obviously, it’s gonna be different for him, maybe, if he doesn’t admit it,” Pastrnak told reporters on Krejci’s performance, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s obviously different coming from the big guys to small. One thing is he’s only gonna get better, and he already looked pretty good out there to me, but as I said, there’s things we can clean up, overall, as a team, as a line. So, obviously a good start, but there’s many games coming ahead of us and tough ones, so hopefully we can build off of this game today.”

The Czech line has delivered the excitement that was promised in the offseason and preseason, and the Bruins will hope to make it two in a row when they take on the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of the game on NESN, along with an hour of pregame.