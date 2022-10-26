Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Hopes To Reach Higher Level This Season

Linus Ullmark arguably had one of his best performances of the season, but the Bruins goaltender isn’t resting on his laurels this early.

Boston earned a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at TD Garden on Tuesday. Ullmark notched 30 saves on the night as the Bruins defense was at its best with Brandon Carlo making his return from injury.

However, when asked after the game if Tuesday was his best performance of his career, the eighth-year goaltender looked toward the future.

“I wish to have a long and successful career, so I hope this isn’t my best performance,” Ullmark told reporters, per Bruins Daily video. “I (hope) there’s another level, and I’m striving to get to that level.”

The 29-year-old has established himself as the Bruins’ No. 1 goalie and is undefeated through five starts in the 2022-23 season. Boston is the top team in the NHL with a 6-1 record, and Ullmark is fourth in the league with 160 saves and has a .936 save percentage and a 2.01 goals against average.

The Black and Gold will look to continue their strong start when they take on the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Thursday.