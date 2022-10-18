Bruins’ Jim Montgomery ‘Shocked’ By These Jake DeBrusk Traits

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk’s career as a member of the Boston Bruins hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be moving forward.

After undergoing a turbulent year in 2021-22, where he requested a trade from Boston before ultimately rescinding and signing a two-year contract extension at the deadline, DeBrusk has looked like the Bruins’ best player when he’s been healthy enough to stay on the ice through the teams first three games of the season.

The 26-year-old, who’s birthday fell on the day of Boston’s 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers, has been a ball of energy for the Bruins so far in 2022-23. In just under 30 minutes on the ice this season, DeBrusk has scored two goals, tallied an assist, blocked a shot and dished out three hits on his way to a plus-four net rating.

In watching DeBrusk do just about any and everything, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery admitted to being surprised at his young winger’s early play.

“I was shocked at how smart a players he is and his ability to make plays,” Montgomery said. “I knew he could score goals, I knew he could skate. I didn’t know he could make as many plays as he does. I think his all-around game is continuing to develop. He was hard on pucks, he was hard coming back to our end. Penalty kill, he’s really one of our best penalty killers.”

To make DeBrusk’s performance from Monday night (where he scored a pair of goals and registered an insane assist) even more impressive, there was doubt as to whether he’d even take the ice.

The winger suffered an upper-body injury against the Washington Capitals on opening night that knocked him out of the third period entirely and forced him to miss Saturday’s home-opening matchup with the Arizona Coyotes. In preparation to get back into the lineup, DeBrusk chose to attend Monday’s morning skate where he felt good and got the green light to play.