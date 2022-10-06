Bruins Make Roster Cuts; Marc McLaughlin Among Those Sent To AHL

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins are getting down to the nitty-gritty of their final roster and made more cuts Thursday afternoon.

Boston announced a slew of moves, including sending Marc McLaughlin to Providence. It was a bit of a surprise given how the young forward has performed through training camp and preseason, but head coach Jim Montgomery noted he wanted McLaughlin to work on some finer details with the P-Bruins.

Fabian Lysell, Johnny Beecher, Jack Ahcan and Kyle Keyser also were sent to Providence.

Lysell had a strong camp and certainly will see time in the NHL on a full-time basis in the near future, but the 19-year-old still has plenty to work on and will be able to do so in the AHL on a consistent basis.

Vinni Lettieri, Joona Koppanen, Dan Renouf and Keith Kinkaid were placed on waivers.

The most recent round of cuts leaves Jack Studnicka and Chris Wagner among those still vying for a roster spot.

The Bruins wrap up their preseason Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET and you can catch the game on NESN.