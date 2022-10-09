Bruins Notes: Boston’s Defensive Struggles Prove Costly Vs. Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite scoring twice in the final period of Saturday’s preseason finale against the New Jersey Devils, the Boston Bruins fell short in a troublesome effort that snowballed as the contest reached its end at TD Garden.

After opening up the game with just seven shots on goal in an underwhelming opening offensive effort, the Bruins began to pick things up in the final two periods of play. However, despite finishing with three goals on a game-leading 30 shots on nets, it was Boston’s defense — which allowed the Devils to score three of their five goals in the third period — which became the most noticeable by the end of the night.

The struggling areas of play to close out the preseason were highlighted by Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

“What really led to our problems was our puck management,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “In the first (period) and in the first 10 minutes of the third, too many turnovers. Whether it was coming out of our breakouts or especially through the neutral zone. We were going east, west too much for our liking.”

While not all went well toward the final stretch of the game, David Krejci, Pavel Zacha, and David Pastrnak continued to display their dominance as a trio on the ice. Pastrnak, entering his ninth campaign with the Bruins, scored at 7:59 in the second period off an assist from Krejci who recorded two on the night.

“I think they were dynamite against the Rangers and tonight I thought they were good in moments and had some moments where they should expect to be better,” Montgomery said.

Here are more notes from Saturday’s Bruins-Devils game: