Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Not Afraid To Keep Czech Line Together

The last weekend without Bruins regular season hockey for at least the next six months is upon us.

Boston opens its season Oct. 12 on the road against the Washington Capitals and still has a few questions to answer before the puck drops.

We’ve seen a few different line combinations throughout preseason and head coach Jim Montgomery really liked what he saw from Pavel Zacha, David Krejci and David Pastrnak in the Bruins’ 5-4 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Zacha was taking Taylor Hall’s place on the second line as he continues to recover from an injury.

It’s unclear if Hall will play next week against the Capitals, but even if he is cleared it’s no guarantee he’ll return to the line with Krejci and Pastrnak.

“They were really good in practice (Thursday),” Montgomery told reporters Friday. “The game they played (Wednesday) was really good. He seemed to have a lot of jump. Now, is that jump just because (Zacha’s) getting better throughout camp and he can do that with anyone? I don’t know. But right now, that chemistry he had with Krejci and Pasta was really good.”

The trio combined for eight points — including seven in the second period — against the Rangers and will play together Saturday night in the Bruins’ preseason finale against the New Jersey Devils.

Montgomery revealed that Hall could move to the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk should Zacha, Krejci and Pastrnak continue to showcase what they did earlier this week.