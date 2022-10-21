Bruins Notes: Linus Ullmark Difference-Maker In Boston’s Win Vs. Ducks

BOSTON — There was only one thing going through Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery’s mind as the Anaheim Ducks took off on a three-on-zero breakaway in overtime and barreled in on goaltender Linus Ullmark.

“Please make another save,” Montgomery said following Boston’s 2-1 shootout victory over the Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday. “That’s the only thing going through my mind. Not only did he make the save, he cleared the rebound to the corner.”

Ullmark stonewalled Ryan Strome on his breakaway bid, one of the highlights in a sensational performance for the 29-year-old netminder. Ullmark made 30 saves, but none bigger than the five shots he turned aside in overtime before stopping all four of Anaheim’s attempts in the shootout.

Montgomery called Ullmark the team’s “best player” on the night, an assessment that shouldn’t come with second-guessing from anyone.

“(He was) terrific,” Montgomery said. “Gave us an opportunity to get two points. He’s done it every night he’s been in the night. He’s had a great start to the year.”

The only time Ullmark was beat on the night was when Frank Vatrano blasted a one-timer by him on a two-on-one opportunity in the second period. Besides that, Ullmark was in complete control in his crease. He credited his terrific start to the season — he now owns a 3-0 record — to just having a better foundation in his second season in Boston.

“Just feeling a little bit more comfortable off the ice and with the boys,” Ullmark said. “There’s not a whole lot of new things, not a lot of new personnel. Don’t have to get to know everybody, don’t have to get to know the system, don’t have to know the city — everything, life, basically. I’m in a better spot.”