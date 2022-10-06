Bruins Roster Projection 4.0: Predicting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re less than a week away from the Bruins opening their 2022-23 season and the roster is beginning to take shape. Boston made some cuts this week and is expected to make another round sooner rather than later.

The Bruins played their final road preseason game Wednesday and came away with a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers. Fans saw David Pastrnak for the first time this preseason and watched the unmatched chemistry between him and David Krejci. We also got another look at Marc McLaughlin, who continued to have a strong camp, and Jack Studnicka, who may finally crack this Bruins roster.

We’ve rolled out three previous roster projections since the start of training camp, and with Opening Night just days away, we’re releasing our latest version of what we think the lineup will look like come Oct. 12.

But we’re going to do things a bit differently this week. Taylor Hall is dealing with an injury that head coach Jim Montgomery initially labeled as “week-to-week.” Montgomery told reporters Wednesday that the forward is “pushing it” and doesn’t want to be week-to-week. So with Hall’s status unknown, we’ll roll out two sets of forward lines.

FORWARDS (assuming Hall is healthy)

Pavel Zacha–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

A.J. Greer–Jack Studnicka–Marc McLaughlin

— The biggest difference from last week’s projection is the fourth line with Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek being left out.

Nosek, while showing signs of life at times during preseason action, hasn’t shown enough of late to keep Studnicka and/or McLaughlin out of this lineup. McLaughlin continued his strong camp in Wednesday’s preseason win with an assist and absolutely has earned a spot in the lineup.