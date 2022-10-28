Bruins Trade Jack Studnicka To Canucks For Prospect Package

While everyone was watching Brad Marchand light up the Detroit Red Wings in his 2022-23 debut, the Boston Bruins made a trade.

Boston acquired goaltender Michael DiPietro and the rights to defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jack Studnicka, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Thursday.

Studnicka, who signed a two-year deal with the Bruins in July, will head to a Canucks team that isn’t exactly in win-now mode. At the time of the trade, Vancouver was the only winless team remaining in the NHL, having lost each of its seven games played. Though they aren’t winning, the Canucks will provide Studnicka with an opportunity to play more, something he wasn’t going to receive as the Bruins continue to add to their forward depth.

DiPietro, a 23-year-old goaltender, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage, per the Bruins. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver after being originally selected by Vancouver in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Myrenberg, a 19-year-old defensemen, has skated in nine games with Mora IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan League in Sweden in 2022-23, posting one goal and two assists for three points, per the Bruins. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defenseman previously appeared in 15 games with Linkopings HC of the Swedish Hockey League in 2021-22. He was originally selected by Vancouver in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

DiPietro will likely be assigned to Providence, with Myrenberg likely staying overseas for the time being.