Bruins Wrap: Boston Dominates Blue Jackets, Win Fifth Straight

The Boston Bruins remain hot as can be, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, to notch their fifth consecutive win at Nationwide Arena on Friday.

The Bruins improved to an NHL-best 8-1-0 on the season, while the Blue Jackets fell to 3-6-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins offense and defense were both unstoppable, yet again.

Making easy work of the Detroit Red Wings in their previous contest on Thursday, the offensive momentum carried over from Boston to Columbus. Continuing a rather familiar trend in the young season, the Bruins opened up the night as the first to reach the scoreboard, courtesy of defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who netted the go-ahead goal in some hefty traffic.

Boston would proceed to attack the scoreboard in dominant fashion, adding three more unanswered goals in the game’s remaining periods, not missing a beat offensively, while the Blue Jackets response was nonexistent.

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark kept the Blue Jackets offense completely silent throughout the game, shutting them out.