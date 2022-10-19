Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Comeback Bid Falls Short Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins fell short after winning their first three games of the season, losing 7-5, against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

The Bruins fell to 3-1 on the season, while the Senators improved to 1-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins came face-to-face with their first major challenge of the season.

Opposed to the previous three contests, the Bruins were unable to establish themselves as the offensive aggressors in the opening period against the Senators. In each of the first three games to kick off the new campaign, the Bruins were able to get on the board first — scoring twice in two of three. However, this wasn’t the case in Ottawa with the Senators absolutely dominating to begin the night, and it proved costly.

As a result, the Bruins, for the first time this season, faced their first major deficit. The worst in-game setback they’ve come across thus far in their young season.

While Boston managed to fight back with a strong second-period showing, their effort ultimately came short, giving the Bruins their first loss of the season. Ottawa?s score total marked the most allowed by the Bruins defense so far this year. The Senators capped off their night by scoring in each period en route to their first win of the season.