Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Comeback Bid Falls Short Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins fell short after winning their first three games of the season, losing 7-5, against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.
The Bruins fell to 3-1 on the season, while the Senators improved to 1-2.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins came face-to-face with their first major challenge of the season.
Opposed to the previous three contests, the Bruins were unable to establish themselves as the offensive aggressors in the opening period against the Senators. In each of the first three games to kick off the new campaign, the Bruins were able to get on the board first — scoring twice in two of three. However, this wasn’t the case in Ottawa with the Senators absolutely dominating to begin the night, and it proved costly.
As a result, the Bruins, for the first time this season, faced their first major deficit. The worst in-game setback they’ve come across thus far in their young season.
While Boston managed to fight back with a strong second-period showing, their effort ultimately came short, giving the Bruins their first loss of the season. Ottawa?s score total marked the most allowed by the Bruins defense so far this year. The Senators capped off their night by scoring in each period en route to their first win of the season.
With 12 total goals scored, the Bruins held no leads throughout the night.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Senators center Mark Kastelic delivered Ottawa?s sixth goal of the game, serving as the game-decider, in the second period. The 23-year-old finished with three shots on goal.
— Left wing A.J. Greer scored in the second period to notch a new career high in goals with three, serving as a game-tying goal at the time.
— Center Patrice Bergeron delivered his third goal of the season, moving third all-time among Bruins players in history with No. 403 in his Boston tenure.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Bergeron scoring at +190. The 37-year-old veteran came through in the first period, cashing in that ticket. A $100 bet would’ve resulted in a $290 total payout.
UP NEXT ON NESN
The Bruins will look to bounce back from the loss when they return to Boston and face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, along with an hour of pregame and postgame coverage live on NESN.