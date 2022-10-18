Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Early Dominance Helps Avoid Late Collapse

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are on quite the roll, winning their third-consecutive game to open up the 2022-23 season by defeating the Florida Panthers, 5-3, on Monday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins now are 3-0 on the season while the Panthers are 2-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Though the Celtics don’t open their season until Tuesday night, TD Garden was home to a game of runs on Monday, before the Bruins were able to pull away big in the third period.

The Bruins and Panthers traded bouts of sustained offensive pressure throughout the first period. Boston, who has seen 12 different players score a total of 16 goals in its first three games, kept pace with a high-powered Florida club that is expected to have one of the league’s best offenses.

Jake DeBrusk’s energy and effort were the difference makers, as he got the scoring started just 0:21 into the game. It was the first of three Bruins breakaway goals, all of which displayed how Boston was able to hit a second gear that Florida wasn’t. Despite a late scare by the Panthers, where they scored two goals to cut the Bruins’ lead to a single goal, Jim Montgomery’s squad kept their foot on the gas to a near wire-to-wire victory.

By getting out to a quick lead and holding it through almost the entire game, the Bruins were able to play that fast style coach Jim Montgomery is looking to implement. Through three games, it seems to be fitting in well.