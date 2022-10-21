Bruins Wrap: Linus Ullmark, Taylor Hall Lead Way To Shootout Win

BOSTON — Coming off their first loss of the season, the Boston Bruins responded by topping the Anaheim Ducks, 2-1 in a shootout, on Thursday night at TD Garden.
The Bruins improved to 4-1-0 on the season while the Ducks lost their fourth straight and now own a 1-3-1 record.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
After a very shaky defensive performance in their loss to the Senators on Tuesday, the Bruins shored things up in that department when hosting the Ducks.
The Bruins have dealt with plenty of injuries to their defensive corps, but the return of Matt Grzelcyk solidified the blue line as Boston didn’t give up very many scoring chances. This type of showing in front of Linus Ullmark should instill some confidence in the group after surrendering a whopping seven goals to the Senators.
With the offensive not finding the back of the net with same regularity it did through its first four games, this was a good sign that Boston can win in a low-scoring affair.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Taylor Hall opened the scoring for the Bruins just 2:31 into the second period. Hall corralled a loose puck in front of the net before depositing his shot past Ducks goalie John Gibson. It was Hall’s second goal of the season. Hall then scored the lone goal of the shootout to lift the Bruins.
— Ullmark was steady yet again in-between the pipes, and then was spectacular in the extra frame. The netminder made 30 saves, including a breakaway stop on Ryan Strome in overtime, to earn his third win this season. Ullmark also denied all four of Anaheim’s bids in the shootout.
— Old friend Frank Vatrano scored for the Ducks less than four minutes after Hall’s tally. Vatrano’s scorched a one-timer on a two-on-one situation into the back of the net against his former team.
WAGER WATCH
