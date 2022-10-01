Bruins Wrap: Marc McLaughlin’s Two Goals Lifts Boston Over Flyers

The Bruins had the open ice to do so, but the Flyers were all over them in terms of scoring chances after the first period when Philly outshot its opponent 8-2. Some of that, though, is that the Flyers shut down a lot of the Bruins’ breakout attempts and shut down their passing lanes. Turnovers also were a problem for the B’s through the first 20 minutes. The Flyers’ forecheck proved to be a bit too powerful.

Boston finally generated some offense in the second period with 12:50 to go by keeping it simple. Jack Ahcan took the initial shot from the point and McLaughlin tipped it home on the power play.

McLaughlin nets his first of the preseason! pic.twitter.com/HOVOKuXzD9 — NESN (@NESN) October 1, 2022

We don’t need to remind you of the struggles the Bruins faced on the man-advantage last season, but it certainly was encouraging to see them answer on the power play even if it was just preseason.

Once McLaughlin lit the lamp, the Bruins found a jump in their step and began looking much more confident on zone entries, which is the kind of energy they need to come out with during every game. The Bruins can ill-afford to have a slow start and can’t wait for a goal or a fight for some energy to be jolted into them.

While it was optimistic to see a strong response from the B’s after an ugly first period, they’re not always going to go into the first intermission tied at zero and don’t want to find themselves in a hole they can’t dig themselves out of.

As we saw so many times last season, there usually was one-too-many passes between skaters. If someone has an open opportunity to shoot, the Bruins have to capitalize on that.

Fabian Lysell certainly showed flashes of what he is capable of, especially in the offensive zone, but he may not be quite ready for NHL action yet. The 19-year-old naturally will go through growing pains as he gets his game ready for the big-league level. While the Bruins were on the power play, Lysell turned the puck over and ended up committing a hooking penalty. It’s to be expected that Lysell will make some mistakes along the way, but small things like that will hurt his case in trying to make the roster out of camp.