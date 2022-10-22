Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Pots OT Winner For Boston To Beat Wild

BOSTON — The Bruins came away with a 4-3 win in overtime against the Wild on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden thanks to Taylor Hall’s overtime game-winner.

Boston moved to 5-1-0, while Minnesota fell to 1-3-1.

ONE (OR TWO) BIG TAKEAWAYS

Nick Foligno is a totally different player from last year.

The forward struggled in 2021-22 to find any sort of offensive groove and finished with just two goals and 11 assists. Training camp and preseason also weren’t too kind to Foligno and he found himself on waivers prior to Opening Night. He acknowledged he was going to do whatever he could to help this team in any capacity — even if it meant playing in the AHL. Foligno cleared waivers and ended up playing on Opening Night and hasn’t missed a game since.

Foligno tied the game at 1-1 in the first period after the Wild took a 1-0 lead on the penalty kill just two minutes into the game. He now has three goals on the season, which is second-most, behind only David Pastrnak (4) and tied with Patrice Bergeron and A.J. Greer.

If Foligno can continue this kind of consistency, coupled with the leadership he already brings, he will prove to be a dangerous player and provide some much-needed secondary scoring on the bottom six. He also drew a penalty for the second game in a row.