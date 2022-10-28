Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Release Statements On Finalizing Divorce

We finally can put any and all rumors surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to rest.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced Friday via Instagram his divorce has been finalized. TMZ reported earlier the power couple would file for divorce in Florida after months of speculation about marital issues.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.

” … Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Bündchen also took to her Instagram to release a statement.

” … My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”