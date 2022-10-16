Camille Kostek Shares Take On Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors

If you’ve been following the Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen reports the past few months, it sure sounds like their relationship is fractured beyond repair.

One of their high-profile friends, however, still maintains hope that the A-list celebrities can salvage their marriage.

Every recent report and rumor about Brady and Bündchen has indicated that the titans of industry are heading toward a split. From reportedly hiring divorce lawyers to telling social media activity and even a tattoo tweak, everything that has leaked about the power couple of late suggests their marriage, which started back in 2009, is on the verge of ending.

Camille Kostek, however, doesn’t believe anything is set in stone. Rob Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend was asked by paparazzi at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday whether she believes Brady and Bündchen can work things out.

“Yes,” Kostek said twice, per E! News. “I love Tom and Gisele so much.”

Not all of the couple’s friends are as optimistic about this ongoing situation as Kosek, though. Some of Brady and Bündchen’s pals reportedly are unhappy that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is “refusing to bend” for the Brazilian supermodel.