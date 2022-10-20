Brad Stevens Pushes Back On Recent Robert Williams’ Timeline Report

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens pushed back on the report that Robert Williams’ injury timeline has been further evaluated and delayed.

Stevens’ sentiments came in response to The Athletic’s Shams Charania report Tuesday citing how Williams received a platelet-rich plasma injection earlier this week in his surgically repaired knee. Charania shared how the expectation is the PRP injection will promote healing and recovery, but added how the Celtics big man is going to return in the “second half” of the season with the hope being sometime in December or January, but that it “could be later.”

Stevens was asked Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” if he was worried about Williams’ return being further pushed back.

“No one has told me that it got moved back. So, no,” Stevens responded, citing the Celtics remain of the mindset Williams will miss eight-to-12 weeks from his date of surgery on Sept. 22.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said much of the same Wednesday when on 98.5 The Sports Hub after Boston’s season-opening win.

It’s worth noting 12 weeks from Williams’ date of surgery would mean a Dec. 15 return.

“I know that four weeks of variability is sometimes strange, I think the longer the potential recovery the more you give a wider gap there. But that is really to make sure we go at the right pace with him and make sure we are, you know, he feels really good,” Stevens said. “His rehab is going well and he seems to be doing well, but we’re not going to rush him. And in the meantime, you kind of see this, we’re by committee going to have to fill those minutes that he has. But nobody can fill them like him.”