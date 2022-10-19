Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Soaks In First NBA Victory In Many Ways

BOSTON — Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla soaked in his first career victory Tuesday night, both figuratively and literally.

Mazzulla, who rose to this position just prior to the start of training camp due to the Ime Udoka scandal, took time to appreciate moments throughout his first game as an NBA head coach. Then following a 126-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, Mazzulla received a celebratory shower from his players, which left him drenched.

But that hardly put any damper on a milestone moment for the youngest coach in the NBA.

“It was cool,” Mazzulla said. “As I said, I’m grateful to the players for the relationship that we have. And I’m really grateful that they trust me and we trust each other and that they were able to show that type of buy in. So, when we do things together, we have a huge opportunity.”

Nothing like that first win?? pic.twitter.com/73dNqcg9jt — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 19, 2022

Usually laser-focused, Mazzulla did allow for that concentration to break, even for just a second, and let a moment or two wash over him, especially at the beginning of the game when the Celtics held a pregame ceremony to honor the late Bill Russell.

“There are small moments building that awareness of what’s going on around you,” Mazzulla said. “The Bill Russell ceremony brought a lot of gratitude and it brought a lot of perspective to what it means to coach the Celtics and be a Celtic. So, that entire time was geared for that and gratitude for that.