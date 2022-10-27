Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Weighs In On Patriots QB Controversy

Seemingly everyone has an opinion on the quarterback controversy surrounding the New England Patriots with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe jockeying to be the team’s starter.

Throw Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla into that mix as well now.

Mazzulla seemed to side with one of the signal-callers while also praising the Patriots as he gave a very brief take on the situation when he appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertand” show for his weekly radio hit on Wednesday.

“I’m a Mac Jones guy. I’m a Patriots guy,” Mazzulla said. “I love the organization and how they run stuff. And I’m a huge fan.”

At least Mazzulla picked a side unlike Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who yet again kept everyone in the dark Wednesday morning and let the controversy rage on by not declaring a starter for the team’s road matchup this Sunday against the 5-2 New York Jets.

While Belichick didn’t give an indication over who will be handed the reins of the offense in a highly important AFC East clash, Jones reportedly will start after only playing three series in Monday’s embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears. Another good sign for Jones is he was no longer on the team’s injury report.

Belichick said he might name a starter by Thursday, but at least we know what Mazzulla would do if he was in Belichick’s shoes — whatever that is worth to Patriots fans.