Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla Reflects On Ejection In Bulls Game

The Celtics let their frustrations show Monday night, especially Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams.

The interim head coach and forward were ejected late during the Chicago Bulls game. The merit of the ejections have been called into question by Boston fans. Mazzulla was trying to get the attention of an official after Nikola Vucevic was called for a shooting foul on Jaylen Brown in the third quarter.

The interim coach appeared to have gone too far in his call for the official, and Mazzulla was assessed two technical fouls and ejected from the game.

“I just have to have better composure under those circumstances,” Mazzulla told reporters postgame, per NBC Sports Boston video. “I was just trying to get the referee’s attention.”

When asked if the officials provided explanation for their technical fouls, Mazzulla added: “No, but in moments like that, when things don’t go your way, you just have to be more composed, do a better job.”

The interim head coach added he did not swear at the referees, which sounds like a mistake on Mazzulla’s end.

The ejections came as the Bulls continued to build on their lead, and Chicago handed Boston its first loss of the season after a hot first three games.