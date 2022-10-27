Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reacts To Shutdown Of Donda Academy

The detrimental aftermath of attacking remarks toward the Jewish community, made by musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, continues to have a massive snowball effect. As a result, students of West’s “Donda Academy” private school are now forced to seek transfer with its shutdown, according to ESPN — which Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown, quickly reacted to.

Brown, who on Tuesday cut ties after signing with West’s “Donda Sports” agency earlier this year, released an empathetic response for the parents, educators, and students who were fleeced by the opportunity that West sold them through a $15,000 a semester charge for attendance.

“A lot of great teachers parents and students are affected by this,” Brown tweeted on Thursday. “It is easy to speak from the outside looking in I spent time at Donda academy and it is a lot better than some public schools in America with a better curriculum high school students were fully accredited.”

“Education resources and opportunity is key Donda academy supplied that for these student athletes in hopes to get exposure and potentially change there families lives generationally that opportunity was taken away from them today to prove a point? Why make them apart of this,” Brown added.

While enduring consequences as a result of the bone-headed actions taken by the academy’s founder, West, aren’t fair for the students and families involved, that’s the risk. Much like Brown, who had departed from West’s agency, the rapper’s inability to control his outlandish behavior was no hidden secret. West, for the better part of recent years, has made himself the face of controversy with the shutdown of Donda Academy simply serving as his latest price to pay.