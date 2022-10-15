Celtics Keep Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts

Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster moves before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson.

Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.

Vonleh, 27, didn’t see much action last season, playing just 2.8 minutes per four contests with the Brooklyn Nets. The seven-year veteran big makes the Celtics roster, as reported on Saturday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, after a noteworthy 13-point, 14-rebound preseason showing against the Charlotte Hornets

Forward/center Noah Vonleh has made the Boston Celtics opening night roster, sources tell ESPN. Vonleh capped his preseason with a 14 point, 13-rebound game vs. Charlotte. A former lottery pick, he played last season in China. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Jackson, 27, who spent one game with Boston before suiting up in six contests with the Phoenix Suns last year, will get his second run with the Celtics, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

The five-year veteran forward previously made his final major run (33 games) with the Oklahoma City Thunder during his 2020-21 campaign — averaging 7.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.6% from the field.

According to a league source, veteran wing Justin Jackson will fill the Celtics? final regular roster spot. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 15, 2022

The Celtics and 76ers will meet at TD Garden for NBA Opening Night on Tuesday. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.