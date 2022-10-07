Celtics Offseason Addition Drawing Big Money On 2023 NBA Award

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite an offseason full of ups and downs, the Boston Celtics are still among the favorites to take home some end-of-season awards. Both as a team, and individually.

The Celtics are riding a hot preseason start and enter the 2022-23 regular season among the favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy at seasons end. Though it came up short a season ago, Boston has mad a few offseason moves to keep itself locked at the top of every preseason favorites list in the Eastern Conference. Among those moves was a trade for Malcolm Brogdon, which has yielded a positive reception among the NBA betting community.

Brogdon has commanded 26.9% of the total money placed on potential NBA Sixth Man of the Year award winners, per BetMGM data analyst Drew O’Dell. That number is 8% higher than the next closest player, Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (18.9%). Though he has commanded the most money, Brogdon has only commanded the sixth-highest ticket percentage (7.9%). He trails Cleveland Cavaliers wing Caris LeVert (21.8%), Wood (15.8%), Los Angeles Clippers wing Norman Powell (11.9%), Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (9.9%) and Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (9.9%).

Here are the top odds for 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, per BetMGM.

Jordan Poole: +500

Tyler Herro: +800

Christian Wood: +1000

Malcolm Brogdon: +1100

Norman Powell: +1400

Bones Hyland: +1400

Caris LeVert: +2000

Spencer Dinwiddie: +2000

Jordan Clarkson: +2500

Kevin Love: +2500

The discrepancy between Brogdon’s high handle percentage and relatively middling ticket percentage means there could be a high roller or two who really likes the 29-year-old at +1100. But, why?

Well it starts with his attitude toward making a return to the bench. Brogdon has made it clear his number one priority is winning, accepting the challenge to provide his services off the bench. In doing so, the Celtics rotation has been filled out nicely with there being a strong likelihood that Brogdon will lead Boston’s second unit alongside Jaylen Brown, who is often the top option on the floor after Jayson Tatum goes to the bench.