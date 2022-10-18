Seven Storylines To Watch As Celtics Tip Off 2022-23 NBA Season

Remember when it looked like the Boston Celtics might have a relatively boring offseason?
So much for that.
The Celtics entered the summer, on the heels of an NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, with their core intact for the 2022-23 NBA season, seemingly leaving few questions about their roster construction or their potential to again contend in the Eastern Conference. All that happened from there was a sequence of highs and lows that had Green Teamers constantly refreshing social media and their news feeds.
There was the trade for Malcolm Brogdon. There was the Danilo Gallinari signing (and his subsequent torn ACL). There were the Kevin Durant trade rumors, with Jaylen Brown again the focal point of reports and speculation. There was Robert Williams’ knee surgery, which will sideline the center to begin the new campaign. And, of course, there was the season-long suspension handed down to head coach Ime Udoka.
Now, once you catch your breath, let’s dive deeper into the state of the C’s by examining several key storylines before Boston tips off its regular-season schedule Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
1. Will the Celtics suffer from Ime Udoka’s absence?
Udoka pushed all the right buttons in his first season as Boston’s head coach, with the team feeding off his take-no-crap demeanor and establishing an identity as a tough group with an elite defense. In theory, the Celtics should be OK despite Udoka’s suspension. Their on-court personnel is largely unchanged, and interim head coach Joe Mazzulla already is familiar with Boston’s system and the personalities in the locker room. Still, we just don’t know if there will be a residual effect to Udoka’s ban until the action tips off. Udoka obviously put the Celtics in a tough spot with his actions.
2. Will Jayson Tatum contend for MVP?
A three-time All-Star coming off an All-NBA First Team nod, it’s the natural next step in his progression, right? Tatum solidified himself as an NBA superstar last season, his fifth in the league, and he’s just now entering his prime at age 24. Tatum (+1400) has the seventh-shortest MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, trailing only Luka Don?i? (+425), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+600), Joel Embiid (+650), Kevin Durant (+800), Nikola Joki? (+900) and Stephen Curry (+1200). Elite company, to say the least.
3. Does Jaylen Brown still have another gear?
Brown has gotten better in each of his six seasons. He’s now firmly entrenched among the best two-way players in the NBA, which is a testament to both his skill and his work ethic. We’re not saying he’s going to blossom into an MVP candidate — his odds are +140000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, for what it’s worth — but he’s an excellent, versatile defender whose offensive evolution has been impressive. Another step forward this season, combined with Tatum’s continued development, would go a long way toward Boston contending for a title.
4. How will Malcolm Brogdon fit?
The Brogdon trade with the Indiana Pacers was met with rave reviews for Boston. And in theory, him coming off the bench, with Marcus Smart continuing to hold down the starting point guard position, will make the Celtics that much deeper. The question, of course, is whether Brogdon will have any problem adjusting to the new role, seeing as he has started every game he’s played in since the 2017-18 season. Brogdon (+1100) has the fifth-shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year, trailing Jordan Poole (+400), Christian Wood (+800), Norman Powell (+900) and Tyler Herro (+900).
5. When will Robert Williams return and will he stay healthy?
Williams played through a knee injury in the postseason. Admirably so, too, as Williams was a game-changer on both ends of the floor. But the Celtics announced Sept. 23 that he underwent an arthroscopic procedure that would sideline him from basketball activities for 8 to 12 weeks, meaning Boston might not have Williams until the new year. That obviously leaves the Celtics thin in the frontcourt, to the point where they signed Blake Griffin to help minimize the blow. The Timelord situation will be one to monitor.
6. Can Blake Griffin be an asset?
Speaking of Griffin, the Celtics are going to need him, especially in Williams’ absence. One shouldn’t expect the same rim-rattling Griffin who earned six All-Star selections in his prime, but the 33-year-old should give Boston some defensive versatility and a little scoring punch off the bench. He’s also a veteran presence who already seems to be meshing well in the locker room.
7. What’s next for Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard?
Grant Williams, the 22nd overall pick in 2019, took a huge step forward in 2021-22, becoming a key cog in Boston’s rotation. The 23-year-old is a solid 3-and-D player who likely will be relied upon for big minutes this season, especially early on in Robert Williams’ absence, and there even is an opportunity for him to expand his game ahead of restricted free agency. Pritchard, the 26th overall pick in 2020, has had ups and downs, but he can shoot the lights out when he gets hot. The Celtics’ backcourt is loaded, with Derrick White joining Brogdon in coming off the bench, but it’ll be interesting to see how Pritchard’s skill set progresses this season or if Boston might even consider trading him once the deadline rolls around.