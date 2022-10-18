Seven Storylines To Watch As Celtics Tip Off 2022-23 NBA Season

Remember when it looked like the Boston Celtics might have a relatively boring offseason?

So much for that.

The Celtics entered the summer, on the heels of an NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, with their core intact for the 2022-23 NBA season, seemingly leaving few questions about their roster construction or their potential to again contend in the Eastern Conference. All that happened from there was a sequence of highs and lows that had Green Teamers constantly refreshing social media and their news feeds.

There was the trade for Malcolm Brogdon. There was the Danilo Gallinari signing (and his subsequent torn ACL). There were the Kevin Durant trade rumors, with Jaylen Brown again the focal point of reports and speculation. There was Robert Williams’ knee surgery, which will sideline the center to begin the new campaign. And, of course, there was the season-long suspension handed down to head coach Ime Udoka.

Now, once you catch your breath, let’s dive deeper into the state of the C’s by examining several key storylines before Boston tips off its regular-season schedule Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

1. Will the Celtics suffer from Ime Udoka’s absence?

Udoka pushed all the right buttons in his first season as Boston’s head coach, with the team feeding off his take-no-crap demeanor and establishing an identity as a tough group with an elite defense. In theory, the Celtics should be OK despite Udoka’s suspension. Their on-court personnel is largely unchanged, and interim head coach Joe Mazzulla already is familiar with Boston’s system and the personalities in the locker room. Still, we just don’t know if there will be a residual effect to Udoka’s ban until the action tips off. Udoka obviously put the Celtics in a tough spot with his actions.

2. Will Jayson Tatum contend for MVP?

A three-time All-Star coming off an All-NBA First Team nod, it’s the natural next step in his progression, right? Tatum solidified himself as an NBA superstar last season, his fifth in the league, and he’s just now entering his prime at age 24. Tatum (+1400) has the seventh-shortest MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, trailing only Luka Don?i? (+425), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+600), Joel Embiid (+650), Kevin Durant (+800), Nikola Joki? (+900) and Stephen Curry (+1200). Elite company, to say the least.