Celtics Takeaways: Boston Shows Crucial Improvements In Season Opener Vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics look legitimate.

The Celtics answered a few offseason questions and showed improvements in areas that previously plagued them during their season-opening win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Boston’s stars unsurprisingly led the way at TD Garden, but a composure that was lacked many times last season, a much-improved bench effort and the ability to limit their turnovers, another major factor why they came up two wins shy of Banner 18 this summer, all contributed to the Green’s 126-117 verdict.

It’s only game one of 82, but the Celtics got off to a great start in what might be viewed as a statement win.

Their composure, specifically, was highlighted after a third-quarter skirmish between Marcus Smart and 76ers big man Joel Embiid. After getting tangled up with one another, Smart was called for a technical foul for what he thought was a dirty play by Embiid. In the past, those sorts of moments might have caused the Celtics to unravel, perhaps Smart chucking up one or two from long range all while Boston’s offense then bleeds into its defensive effort. It wasn’t the case against Philadelphia, though, as the team made a concentrated effort to avoid doing so.

Things are getting chippy ? pic.twitter.com/FWgni6s6Fg — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 19, 2022

“Just for us to stay locked in,” Al Horford told reporters when asked about his message to the Celtics immediately after the dustup, per The Athletic. “That’s an easy way for the game to get out of hand, make it personal. I loved the fire. I loved the energy. But I just wanted to make sure everybody stayed in the moment.

“The biggest thing was composure,” Horford added. “And that’s what I was most happy about. Because sometimes we can kind of get out of character. And I felt like we stayed composed. And just by doing that, that took care of itself and we were able to build a lead.”