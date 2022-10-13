Celtics Teammate Roasts Grant Williams Before Season Opener

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was put on blast in front of fellow teammates Wednesday, at the Shamrock Foundation Tip-Off Gala.

Celtics veteran guard Marcus Smart, while sitting alongside teammates Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Blake Griffin, took an all-in-good-humor jab toward Williams when asked who the funniest guy on the team was by former Celtic Eddie House.

Smart, who all teammates sitting alongside him directed their eyes toward, laughed before providing his answer.

“Nah they just being modest, it ain’t me,” Smart said, per NBC Sports Boston video. “It’s Grant, I’ma go with Grant. I ain’t gonna lie, Grant’s so annoying it’s hilarious Love you though, Grant. Love you though.”

Williams, who became the center of attention courtesy of Smart, displayed his comedic side by portraying an auctioneer when attempting to bait a bidding war from the audience for the Shamrock Foundation — proving Smart’s point in crystal-clear fashion.

The night, however, wasn’t an entire roast fest for the 23-year-old. The Celtics gifted Williams with a custom-made Catan game board after winning the Community award.

“As you would expect, all my teammates are hilarious,” Williams told the audience.