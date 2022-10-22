Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Efficient Offense Cruises In Win Over Heat

Meeting for the first time since last season’s Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat, 111-104, on Friday at FTX Arena.
The Celtics improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Heat fell to 0-2.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The last time these two met on the floor, it took a seven-game battle for the playoff round to reach its conclusion. That same back-and-forth competitive nature was present in this close contest.
Much like Boston’s season opener, the Celtics offensive maintained efficient momentum through all four quarters of play — a trend that initially began during preseason action.
The Celtics outshot the Heat from both the field (51.9%, 45.7%) and 3-point territory (42.4%, 30.8%), due in large part to another strong performance from Boston’s young stud duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The two combined for 57 points.
However, due to ball security or lack thereof, the Heat remained within striking distance for a majority of the contest. Miami finished the night totaling 23 points off 19 Celtics turnovers.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Tatum led the way for the Celtics, totaling 29 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field. The 24-year-old also totaled five rebounds and three assists.
— Brown followed Tatum’s lead, scoring 28 points on 12-for-18 shooting from the field. The 25-year-old also totaled four rebounds and three assists.
— Heat point guard Tyler Herro led Miami in scoring, totaling 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field. The 22-year-old also finished with six rebounds and three assists.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of veteran guard Derrick White’s over/under point total at 9.5 with -105 odds on the Over. White cleared the Over, scoring 10 points while knocking down 2-of-4 three-point attempts with six rebounds and two blocks. A $100 bet on White’s scoring total would’ve resulted in a $195.24 payout.
UP NEXT
Following the win, the Celtics next prepare to face off against the Orlando Magic during their second road matchup of the season on Saturday. Tip off from Amway Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.