Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Efficient Offense Cruises In Win Over Heat

Meeting for the first time since last season’s Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat, 111-104, on Friday at FTX Arena.

The Celtics improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Heat fell to 0-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The last time these two met on the floor, it took a seven-game battle for the playoff round to reach its conclusion. That same back-and-forth competitive nature was present in this close contest.

Much like Boston’s season opener, the Celtics offensive maintained efficient momentum through all four quarters of play — a trend that initially began during preseason action.

The Celtics outshot the Heat from both the field (51.9%, 45.7%) and 3-point territory (42.4%, 30.8%), due in large part to another strong performance from Boston’s young stud duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The two combined for 57 points.

However, due to ball security or lack thereof, the Heat remained within striking distance for a majority of the contest. Miami finished the night totaling 23 points off 19 Celtics turnovers.