Celtics Wrap: Strong Second Half Lifts Boston To Season-Opening Win

BOSTON — With a strong second-half showing, the Boston Celtics opened the 2022-23 season with a 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics improve to 1-0 on the season while the 76ers drop to 0-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Maybe a skirmish between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid, which also featured Jaylen Brown, was exactly what the Celtics needed to ignite them.

The Celtics owned the third quarter — a rarity compared to recent seasons — following the dustup, outscoring the 76ers by 10 points in the stanza after being tied, 63-63, at the half.

Boston’s pace was too much for Philadelphia as well. Entering the final frame, the Celtics had 22 fast-break points compared to just two for the 76ers. Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has put an emphasis on playing faster offensively, and Boston certainly did that in the season opener.

It also helped that Jayson Tatum found his groove after the intermission as well, and with the Celtics getting out and running at all times, they pulled ahead of the 76ers and never looked back.