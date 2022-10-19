Celtics Wrap: Strong Second Half Lifts Boston To Season-Opening Win

BOSTON — With a strong second-half showing, the Boston Celtics opened the 2022-23 season with a 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at TD Garden.
The Celtics improve to 1-0 on the season while the 76ers drop to 0-1.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Maybe a skirmish between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid, which also featured Jaylen Brown, was exactly what the Celtics needed to ignite them.
The Celtics owned the third quarter — a rarity compared to recent seasons — following the dustup, outscoring the 76ers by 10 points in the stanza after being tied, 63-63, at the half.
Boston’s pace was too much for Philadelphia as well. Entering the final frame, the Celtics had 22 fast-break points compared to just two for the 76ers. Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has put an emphasis on playing faster offensively, and Boston certainly did that in the season opener.
It also helped that Jayson Tatum found his groove after the intermission as well, and with the Celtics getting out and running at all times, they pulled ahead of the 76ers and never looked back.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Tatum exploded in the third quarter, scoring 17 of his 35 points in the frame. Tatum shot 13-for-20 from the floor and showed an improved finish around the basket. The Celtics superstar made it a double-double by grabbing 12 rebounds.
— James Harden was the offensive engine for the 76ers. He tallied 35 points to go along with eight assists and eight rebounds. As usual, Harden made his way to the free-throw line plenty, going 12-for-12 from the charity stripe.
— Jaylen Brown was a terrific in this one to match Tatum. While not shooting well from 3-point range and getting off to a slow start, Brown still poured in 35 points on 14-of-24 shooting.
WAGER WATCH
Malcolm Brogdon showed his value off the bench in his Celtics debut. The veteran guard cleared the over/under of 13.5 points set by DraftKings Sportsbook fairly easily. Brogdon notched 16 points to hit the Over, and with +100 odds, a $100 would have netted a payout of $200.
UP NEXT
The Celtics head out on the road for the first time this season as they take on the Miami Heat on Friday in rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference finals. Tipoff from FTX Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.