Chaim Bloom Explains Red Sox Bullpen Approach For 2023

The Red Sox have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one major question is how they will fix the bullpen.

Boston’s relievers saw a lot of action throughout the 2022 campaign between injuries and recalling players from Triple-A Worcester due to instability. There was a revolving door of set-up guys, closers and just anyone who could be relied upon to keep the game close in later innings.

Both Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock emerged as solid relievers, but injuries cut their seasons short. Matt Strahm showed flashes of reliability, but the Red Sox couldn’t use him every day. Oftentimes they’d be forced to go to pitchers like Ryan Brasier or Hirokazu Sawamura and the results usually weren’t all that positive.

The good news for the Red Sox, though, is that Houck and Whitlock figure to be ready for spring training, Matt Barnes began to return to first-half 2021 form and Kaleb Ort began to gain trust.

Still, there’s a lot of work to be done if the Red Sox, who won’t be playing in the postseason just a year after coming within two games of the World Series, if they want to be competitive in 2023.

In a conversation with The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom revealed what his approach will be when it comes to building a better bullpen.

“This is something, as you can imagine, that I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this summer. We’re going to look at every option we have. Because of having the flexibility that we have financially, we may be able to use that in certain ways to help our bullpen,” Bloom told Abraham. “But I think in today’s game it’s not possible to have a really good bullpen all season long without having contributions from unexpected places and contributions from within.