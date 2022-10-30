Cheating Again? Astros Catcher Used Illegal Bat In World Series

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series and so is the skepticism about their ability to play a fair ballgame. Ring a bell?

In 2017, the Astros became the hottest topic in the sports realm for their trash can-banging scandal which placed a major asterisk on their Fall Classic victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

During Game 1 on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, Astros catcher Martín Maldonado stepped up to the plate and swung what is now being described as an illegal bat, according to the FOX World Series broadcast.

“Martín Maldonado is using a different bat today here in Game 2,” Fox Sports’ Tom Verducci reported during the broadcast. “He found out from MLB today that the bat he used last night was not a legal bat. It was a model he obtained from Albert Pujols, and he used it because he thought it was very similar in size and weight to his own model.”

Martín Maldonado apparently used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series last night ?



Astros just don't learn ?pic.twitter.com/ww0sU1LpGq — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 30, 2022

Verducci added: “(Maldonado) also thought it was a way to honor the baseball legend, of course retiring with the close of the season, but here’s the catch to it, guys: In 2010, Major League Baseball changed the bat specifications and that bat that Pujols modeled was no longer, except if you were playing prior to 2010 it was grandfathered. So Albert Pujols could use that bat but Maldonado, who began his major league career in 2011, was not legally able to use that bat.”