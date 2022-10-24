Chiefs Receiver Reveals Team Built Chemistry Playing ‘Call Of Duty’

Whether it’s fair or not, JuJu Smith-Schuster has a reputation for focusing on things outside of football, but it may actually be more of a benefit in Kansas City.

The 25-year-old wide receiver, who enjoys himself a good amount of TikTok usage, is enjoying his first year with the Chiefs. His quarterback is Patrick Mahomes, yes, which may be why the sixth-year signal-caller had to find different ways to connect with his new pass catchers.

And they did so by playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” together, and that’s why the offense has built such sharp chemistry, according to Smith-Schuster, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. Specifically, Smith-Schuster, Mahomes, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Travis Kelce played the battle royal video game together.

The extra-curricular activity paid off in the Chiefs’ Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes passed for 25-of-34 for 423 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Smith-Schuster caught seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Valdes-Scantling caught three passes for 111 yards, and Kelce had six receptions for 98 yards.

Those numbers are even more impressive against a 49ers team that had a top 10 defense according to DVOA and expected points added.

Now, did the Chiefs earn a 44-23 win due to playing “Call of Duty” together, or was it because Mahomes is their quarterback? I think NFL fans can come to the correct conclusion as to why Kansas City is 5-2 to star the year — the 2018 MVP did say before the season the plan was to spread the ball around. One wonders if Odell Beckham Jr. would join in if he signs with the team.

One thing is certain, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is probably fuming with jealousy over how close the Chiefs have gotten by playing “Call of Duty” together.