Christian Barmore Leaves Patriots-Browns Game With Knee Injury

UPDATE (2:45 p.m. ET): The Patriots have ruled Christian Barmore out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to a knee injury.

ORIGINAL STORY: CLEVELAND — The New England Patriots lost one of their most promising young defenders to injury during Sunday’s matchup with the Browns.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore suffered a knee injury during the second quarter. He was helped off the field by members of New England’s training staff, was evaluated in the sideline medical tent and then exited toward the locker room. The Patriots announced he was questionable to return.

Barmore, the Patriots’ second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played 59% of the team’s defensive snaps entering Sunday and frequently draws double-teams. His absence further weakens a New England D-line that already was without Lawrence Guy (inactive, shoulder) and was tasked with stopping Nick Chubb and Cleveland’s powerful ground game.

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, meanwhile, suffered a toe injury on the Patriots’ first offensive possession Sunday. He remained on the sideline but has yet to reenter the game.

Late in the second quarter, special teams ace Cody Davis sustained a knee injury on a Patriots kickoff. He walked to the locker room under his own power and was ruled out within minutes. That type of swift announcement typically signifies a significant injury. Davis ranks second among Patriots players in special team snaps played this season behind Matthew Slater.

Along with Guy, quarterback Mac Jones, running back Damien Harris, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, cornerback Jonathan Jones and linebacker Josh Uche all missed Sunday’s game due to injury.