Christian McCaffrey Hits NFL Milestone With Monster Performance

The early returns on Christian McCaffrey’s tenure with the San Francisco 49ers have not only been great, they’ve been historic.

After being utilized sparingly in San Francisco’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, McCaffrey exploded with his first full workload Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey scored three touchdowns in Week 8, putting points on the board as a runner, receiver and passer — becoming the first player to do so since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005. Walter Payton (1979) and David Patton (2001) are the only other two players to reach the milestone since the NFL merger in 1970.

Christian McCaffrey is the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 with a TD pass, TD rush, and TD reception in the same game.



He's the first player with 30 pass yards, 30 rush yards, and 30 receiving yards in a game since HIMSELF in 2018. pic.twitter.com/HLiNp43Yor — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2022

The 26-year-old finished the day 1-for-1 for 36 yards and a touchdown, adding 149 yards from scrimmage on 26 touches in the 49ers’ 31-14 win.

With such a historic performance comes lots of praise.

Christian McCaffrey showing why trading for him was the smartest thing the 49ers have done all year. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2022

You can have the draft picks. I?ll take @CMC_22 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 30, 2022

McCaffrey in the 49ers offense ??? — James White (@SweetFeet_White) October 30, 2022

McCaffrey arrived in San Francisco less than two weeks ago, being dealt to the 49ers by the Carolina Panthers in exchange for four draft picks. The 49ers reportedly edged out the Rams and Buffalo Bills for the running back’s services. From what we’ve seen so far, they should feel lucky they did.