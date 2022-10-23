Christian McCaffrey Rumors: Panthers Were In ‘Deep Talks’ With This Team

The 49ers apparently weren’t the only NFC West team that was interested in trading for Christian McCaffrey.

San Francisco pulled off a stunner Thursday night, sending four total draft picks to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for McCaffrey. While reporting the news of the blockbuster trade, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed the Los Angeles Rams also were in “deep talks” with John Lynch and company about a potential McCaffrey deal.

The Rams’ reported interest in McCaffrey shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Los Angeles is at odds with its now-former feature back, Cam Akers, and the reigning Super Bowl champions in the past showcased a willingness to give up major draft capital for talent. Not to mention, the Rams probably could use a jolt after fighting tooth and nail to go .500 across the first six games of the season.

Los Angeles might regret not making a stronger push for McCaffrey next Sunday when it hosts San Francisco for the division rivals’ second and final regular-season meeting of the campaign. The football world should see McCaffrey make his 49ers debut Sunday afternoon when San Francisco hosts Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.