Christian McCaffrey Shows Love For Panthers After Trade To 49ers

It wasn’t exactly a smooth tenure in Carolina for former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Injuries plagued McCaffrey’s five-plus season with the Panthers as he played in only 10 games combined the last two seasons prior to the 2022 campaign.

While McCaffrey now has a shot at a Super Bowl title with the 49ers after the Panthers decided to shop their most impactful players, the star back will probably always have a soft spot in his heart for the organization that selected him No. 8 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

“I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me,” McCaffrey tweeted. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you. #KeepPounding.”

McCaffrey developed into one of the top running backs in the NFL during his time in Carolina, and was off to a solid start this season. McCaffrey had racked up 393 yards rushing on 85 attempts — good for a 4.6 yards per carry average — during six games with the Panthers while being an important part of the passing game with 33 receptions for 277 yards and a touchdown.

The heartfelt post from McCaffrey had to be appreciated by Panthers fans, but now the 26-year-old turns his sights to his new team.

“Touched down in The Bay!” McCaffrey said in a follow-up tweet. “Feels good to be back! Bang Bang Niner Gang. God is good.”

