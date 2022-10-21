Christian McCaffrey Shows Love For Panthers After Trade To 49ers

It wasn’t exactly a smooth tenure in Carolina for former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Injuries plagued McCaffrey’s five-plus season with the Panthers as he played in only 10 games combined the last two seasons prior to the 2022 campaign.

While McCaffrey now has a shot at a Super Bowl title with the 49ers after the Panthers decided to shop their most impactful players, the star back will probably always have a soft spot in his heart for the organization that selected him No. 8 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

“I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me,” McCaffrey tweeted. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you. #KeepPounding.”

I?m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.



Carolina, I will always love you?#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/0rBS8Ajhgy — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) October 21, 2022

McCaffrey developed into one of the top running backs in the NFL during his time in Carolina, and was off to a solid start this season. McCaffrey had racked up 393 yards rushing on 85 attempts — good for a 4.6 yards per carry average — during six games with the Panthers while being an important part of the passing game with 33 receptions for 277 yards and a touchdown.

The heartfelt post from McCaffrey had to be appreciated by Panthers fans, but now the 26-year-old turns his sights to his new team.