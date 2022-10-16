Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reacts To Bombshell Dan Snyder Report

'I don't have those kinds of problems'

by

2 hours ago

Jerry Jones was a main character in the latest jarring report about Dan Snyder.

The Dallas Cowboys, owner, however, isn’t paying any mind to it.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s investigative team reported on how Snyder has handled the ongoing investigations into potential workplace misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization. According to ESPN, Snyder hired private investigators to track fellow NFL owners and league personnel, including commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN’s findings revealed that Snyder claims to “have dirt” on Jones, who long has been one of the more influential franchise owners in the league.

In his latest weekly radio appearance with a Dallas radio station, Jones was asked about the Snyder report.

“Anything in that was news to me,” Jones said, per ESPN. “I don’t have those kinds of problems.”

Most of Jones’ focus likely is fixated on one of the most highly anticipated regular-season Cowboys game in recent memory. Dallas, winner of four straight, will visit the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night with first place in the NFC East on the line.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
