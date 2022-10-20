Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Confirms He Will Return, Start Vs. Lions

Say goodbye to the Copper Rush era for now Dallas Cowboys fans.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who had been trending in the right direction to play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured thumb, confirmed Thursday he’ll be suiting up and playing in the Week 7 contest.

“I had a good practice today,” Prescott told reporters, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I did everything. I wasn’t limited by any means. There wasn’t a pitch count. We were full-go. ? I’m right where I need to be.”

Prescott sustained the thumb injury in a season-opening loss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the 29-year-old had a less-than-stellar performance. He completed just 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The seven-year veteran then had to watch Rush lead the Cowboys to a 4-1 mark with the backup under center. But despite Rush’s success, there doesn’t appear to be a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas.

Prescott’s return is in line with the original injury timeline as it was initially reported the signal-caller would miss four-to-six weeks, and Sunday’s matchup will make it six weeks since the injury.

It’s certainly a nice landing spot for Prescott to make his return. While the Lions are coming off a bye week, their defense is wretched, having allowed 34 points per game, the worst mark in the NFL.