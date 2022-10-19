Dak Prescott Update: Cowboys Receive Positive News On QB

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared after missing five games with a fractured thumb.

“Dak has been cleared medically to be a full participant,” McCarthy said, as shared by the team. “He did some work yesterday, Monday was more of a regeneration day for him. He did some throwing (Tuesday). … Tomorrow will be a normal Thursday. So it will be full practice, obviously, as he comes out of (Wednesday).”

Prescott fractured his thumb in the team’s season opener with the initial reports revealing an injury timeline of four-to-six weeks. This week will mark the sixth since Prescott suffered the injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, prompting Cooper Rush to take over as the team’s starter. Rush is an admirable 4-1 as a starter this season with his lone loss coming Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCarthy also shared that Prescott is expected to take first-team reps during the team’s simulation game Wednesday, and would do the same Thursday if all goes according to plan.

“… We’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re giving him an opportunity to be ready. We’ll do the same thing (Wednesday),” McCarthy said.

Previous reports indicated the potential of Prescott returning in Week 7 with Dallas set to host the Detroit Lions, and it seems he’s on pace to do just that for the 4-2 Cowboys.